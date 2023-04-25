Centennial (3-2) topped Coon Rapids/Spring Lake Park 12-6 on Monday evening. Brol Scherman tallied four goals, Logan Adams three, and Gavin Krage, Kellen Krumwiede, Tyson Bautsch, Cooper Larson and Colden Anderson one each. Carson Bednar in goal stopped five of 11 shots.

