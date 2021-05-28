Boys lacrosse: Cougars cap 10-0, championship season in NWSC

The Centennial boys lacrosse team capped a perfect conference season with an 18-6 conquest of Rogers on Monday at home.
The Cougars, coached by Jon Beach, went 10-0 in the Northwest Suburban Conference. Maple Grove was 9-1 and Elk River/Zimmerman 8-2 for the next two spots in the 13-team conference.
Centennial, ranked No. 7, finished the regular season 10-2, after losing to Eden Prairie 9-6 on Wednesday. Eden Prairie is 10-3. The Cougars’ other loss was a rout by top-ranked Benilde-St. Margaret’s 19-4 last week.
In Section 7A, the Cougars will likely have a first-round bye and host a quarterfinal Thursday, June 3.
The top four scorers for the Cougars are Noah Berger, Matt Clough, Isaiah Ward, and Sam Rodriguez. The top four in possession of ground balls are AJ Carls, Eli Ward, Isaak Ankrum and Brock Serna. Andreas Bramscher is the primary goalie. Serna is the primary face off specialist.
This is Centennial’s second straight title, as the Cougars tied Irondale for first place with 11-1 in 2019. There was no 2020 season.
— Bruce Strand
