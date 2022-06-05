The Centennial boys lacrosse team tied for the Northwest Suburban championship after winning their last two conference matches over Armstrong 10-8 on May 25, led by Brol Scherman with four goals and three assists, and Spring Lake Park/Coon Rapids 13-9 on May 26, with Scherman and Sam Rodriguez netting three goals each. Centennial and Maple Grove were each 10-1 to lead the 12-team conference, with Armstrong and Rogers tying for third with 8-3 records. The Cougars are top-seeded in Section 7 and opened with an 18-5 rout of Hermantown/Proctor on Thursday. They were to face Duluth on Tuesday in the semifinals, with the winner facing Chisago Lakes or SLP/CR in the finals Thursday at high seed.
Boys lacrosse: Cougars are NWSC co-champs, win section opener
- By Bruce Strand
