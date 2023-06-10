Chisago Lakes defeated Centennial 8-6 in the Section 7 championship match on Thursday evening. Centennial finished the season 11-5. Chisago Lakes takes a 15-1 record into the state tournament.
Boys lacrosse: Chisato Lakes nips Cougars 8-6 for section title
-
- Updated
- 0
Latest News
- Baseball: Anoka halts Cougars 8-7 in section finals
- Girls lacrosse: Cougars fall to Champlin in section finals
- Boys lacrosse: Chisato Lakes nips Cougars 8-6 for section title
- Softball: Bears lose 3rd-place game at state to Maple Grove 2-0
- Track: Zephrys' Mavey, Gibbens nab medals in 1st day of state
- Softball: Bears top STMA 7-0, lose to unbeaten Rosemount 10-0 at state
- Baseball: Mahtomedi tops Hill-Murray 4-0, wraps section crown
- Track: Mustangs' Taylor 2nd in 3200, Elliott 3rd in triple jump, at state
Most Popular
Articles
- 2023 Hunt for the Golden Spike
- Roma building sells to equestrian store owner
- Letters to the Editor
- Softball: State pairings listed; Bears face St. Michael-Albertville
- Housing and business developments ahead for Shoreview
- White Bear Lake Police Reports
- Boys track: Bears 2nd in section; Williams, Oyekunle, Gilson, Anderson earn state trips
- Brothers named ‘Good Neighbor of the Year’
- Baseball: Mahtomedi tops Hill-Murray 4-0, wraps section crown
- Bay’s dock usage area under fire
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Upcoming Events
-
Jun 10
-
Jun 11
-
Jun 12
-
Jun 15
-
Jun 15
-
Jun 16
Online Poll
What activity tops your summer list?
June is the start of meteorological summer. There are many activities Minnesotans try to squeeze in during the few fleeting weeks of June, July and August. What activity are you most excited about?
You voted:
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.