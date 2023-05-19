Centennial defeated Totino-Grace 12-7 in their next-to-last conference game Wednesday evening in Fridley. Cougar goalie Trenton Kramer faced 24 shots and stopped 17. Notching goals for the Cougars were Kai Hermodson (three), Brol Scherman (two), Logan Adams (two), Easton Cody, Kellen Krumweide, Gavin Cunningham, Gavin Jorud, and Colden Anderson. The Cougars are 8-3 overall, and 8-2 in the Northwest Suburban for third place.

