Centennial defeated Totino-Grace 12-7 in their next-to-last conference game Wednesday evening in Fridley. Cougar goalie Trenton Kramer faced 24 shots and stopped 17. Notching goals for the Cougars were Kai Hermodson (three), Brol Scherman (two), Logan Adams (two), Easton Cody, Kellen Krumweide, Gavin Cunningham, Gavin Jorud, and Colden Anderson. The Cougars are 8-3 overall, and 8-2 in the Northwest Suburban for third place.
Latest News
- Boys lacrosse: Centennial tops Totino-Grace 12-7
- Girls lacrosse: Cougars rout Totino-Grace 15-1
- Softball: Cougars rally in 7th to beat Tartan 3-2, head into playoffs 11-9
- The Citizen: E-edition, May 18, 2023
- Boys lacrosse: Bears trip Raptors 14-5, finish 3rd in SEC
- Tennis: Bears beat North, lose to Mounds View in section, finish 7-8
- Softball: Bears blank Hopkins 5-0, win streak at 11
- Tennis: Cougars slip Roseville 4-3, advance to section semifinal
Most Popular
Articles
- Former gambling manager plays discrimination card
- Matt's Basement brings nostalgia and vintage games to Stillwater
- Ross Wayne Carter
- Admiral cruiser returning to White Bear Lake
- White Bear Lake School District plans to open new spirit store at high school
- Washington Square under new ownership
- White Bear Lake Area Teacher of the Year: ‘Greatest profession in the world’
- Nominate your favorites for ‘Best Of’ Contest
- White Bear Lake Police Reports
- One resident injured in White Bear Lake fire, another arrested
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Upcoming Events
-
May 19
-
May 20
-
May 20
-
May 20
-
May 20
-
May 21
Online Poll
What is your favorite sign of spring?
Everyone has their favorite season, but it's hard to beat the sensory enjoyment and relief when spring finally arrives after a long, cold winter.
You voted:
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.