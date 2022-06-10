The Centennial Cougars are headed for the state lacrosse tournament after defeating Chisago Lakes 14-7 in the Section 7 championship game at home Thursday evening. Centennial (14-2) outscored three section opponents 45-16. The state tournament will be held June 14, 16 and 18. This will be Centennial’s fourth state appearance, joining the teas in 2009, 2018 and 2019.
Boys lacrosse: Centennial heads for state after 14-7 win over Chisago Lakes
