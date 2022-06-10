The Centennial Cougars are headed for the state lacrosse tournament after defeating Chisago Lakes 14-7 in the Section 7 championship game at home Thursday evening. Centennial (14-2) outscored three section opponents 45-16. The state tournament will be held June 14, 16 and 18. This will be Centennial’s fourth state appearance, joining the teas in 2009, 2018 and 2019.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.