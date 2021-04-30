The Centennial Cougars are 3-0 after defeating Elk River/Zimmerman 10-6 on Wednesday in Elk River. Scoring goals were Isaiah Ward (three); Matt Clough and Noah Berger (two each); and Dylan Zuk, Sam Rodriguez, and Brock Serna (one each). Goalkeeper Andreas Bramscher stopped 10 of 16 shots by the Elks (1-2). 

