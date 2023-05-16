The Centennial boys (7-3) defeated Elk River/Zimmerman (5-5) there 11-9, led by Brol Scherman with five goals, there Monday evening. Logan Adams added two goals and Easton Cody, Solomon Marshall, Gavin Cunningham, and Reese Littlefield one each. Gogalie Trenton Kramer faced 15 shots and stopped six.

