White Bear Lake (6-3) edged Irondale 11-9 there Friday evening, sparked by Mario Bailey with three goals and an assist and Evan Vickstrom with two goals and three assists. Devin Mueller and Ben Lockwood each had a goal and two assists. Bryce Johnson, Preston West, Aiden Kregness and Charlie Woodcock also found the net.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.