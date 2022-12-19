Peyton Blair delivered the overtime game-winner as Centennial defeated Roseau 6-5 at home Friday in their only game last week. Six players scored for the Cougars (4-2-1): Brock Carls (power play), Austin Peterson, Heath Nelson, Drake Ramirez (penalty shot), Hayden Frank, and Blair (power play) 6:27 into OT. It was Blair’s team-leading 12th goal of the season. Harper Searles made four assists and Sam Menne two. Tanner George had two goals and an assist for Roseau (4-4). Shots were even, 31 each.
