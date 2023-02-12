Christian Garrity pumped in five goals to lead Rosemount past Centennial 6-4 on Saturday at Centennial. The sophomore forward had two power-play goals and three even-strength, lifting his season total to 21. Centennial (13-9-1) got power play goals by by Peyton Blair, Harper Searles and Drake Ramirez. Searles had two goals and two assists. Jake Toll had the other goal and three assists for Rosemount (12-9-1), which outshot the Cougars 33-29.

