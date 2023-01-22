The Rogers Royals were red-hot on offense to defeat Centennial 9-5 on Saturday afternoon. The Royals (11-2) connected on nine of 37 shots, led by Sam Ranallo, Mason Jenson and Parker Dechene with two goals apiece. The Royals got six goals off Gavin Schahn and three off Cody Easton. Peyton Blair knocked in three goals for the Cougars (9-5) with Heath Nelson and Austin Petersen also scoring.

