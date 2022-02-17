The Centennial Cougars lost to the Rogers Royals 3-1 at home Tuesday evening. Peyton Blair scored for the Cougars (16-5-1) on a power play in the first period, tying the score 1-1. Rogers (17-7-1) had a goal in each period, by Sam Ranallo, Trent Peluf and Matt Lomen. Each team had 27 shots on goal.
