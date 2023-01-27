Champlin Park fended off Centennial 3-2 in overtime on Thursday evening, after the Cougars scored the first two goals. Cougar goalie Easton Cody stopped 37 of 40 shots, including 19 of 20 in the third period as his team tried to hold a 2-1 lead. Will Burnevik got one past him on a power play at 11:44 to tie the score, and the Rebels got the game-winner from Drew Puajunen at 4:26 of overtime. Scoring for Centennial were Peyton Blair (short-handed) and Drake Ramirez. Jax Warren had the first Rebel goal late in the second period. The Cougars are 9-6-1 overall and 7-4  in the Northwest Suburban. Champlin Park is 13-5 and 8-3.

