Centennial took a 2-0 lead but could not hold off Maple Grove and lost to the Crimson 4-2 at home Tuesday evening. Maple Grove is 6-2 and Centennial 4-3-1. Brock Carls scored for the Cougars in the first period and Drake Ramirez made it 2-0 just 22 seconds into the second. Jacob Sinclair, Lucas Busch and Finn Brink gave the Crimson a 3-2 lead in the second period and Ty Paterfield nailed the last goal in the third. Cougar goalie Gavin Schahn made 27 saves on 31 shots, and Maple Grove’s Jack Roach 31 saves on 33 shots.
Latest News
- Girls basketball: White Bear fends off Centennial 55-46
- Boys hockey: Maple Grove trips Cougars 4-2
- Boys basketball: Roseville edges Cougars 74-70
- Boys hockey: Stillwater clips Mahtomedi 3-1
- Boys hockey: Bears overtake Totino-Grace 5-3
- Girls basketball: Mahtomedi downs Mustangs 80-66
- Boys basketball: Shikenjanski hits 47 as Stillwater trips Mahtomedi 90-82
- Mayor Martin reflects on the city she loves, prepares for retirement
Most Popular
Articles
- Bears in college sports spotlighted, including Big 10 soccer player
- White Bear Lake Police Reports
- Longtime WBCA director recalls career ahead of retirement
- White Bear Township property taxes hit double-digit increase
- Gritty Palace rolls into permanent home at train museum
- Mahtomedi city taxes will increase in 2023
- Washington County Sheriff Reports
- Ramsey County Sheriff Reports
- Pucks for sale as part of Hockey Day Minnesota
- Former Shoreview resident has the soul of an artist, voice of an angel
Images
Videos
Commented
Upcoming Events
-
Dec 21
-
Dec 21
-
Dec 21
-
Dec 21
-
Dec 22
-
Dec 23
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.