Centennial took a 2-0 lead but could not hold off Maple Grove and lost to the Crimson 4-2 at home Tuesday evening. Maple Grove is 6-2 and Centennial 4-3-1. Brock Carls scored for the Cougars in the first period and Drake Ramirez made it 2-0 just 22 seconds into the second. Jacob Sinclair, Lucas Busch and Finn Brink gave the Crimson a 3-2 lead in the second period and Ty Paterfield nailed the last goal in the third. Cougar goalie Gavin Schahn made 27 saves on 31 shots, and Maple Grove’s Jack Roach 31 saves on 33 shots.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.