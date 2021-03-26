Maple Grove scored 53 seconds after face-off and went on to defeat Centennial 7-0 in the Section 5AA championship game Thursday evening. The Cougars finished 15-5-1, including three lopsided losses to the No. 2 ranked Crimson (20-1). They were 15-2-1 against everyone else. Henry Nelson, a Mr. Hockey finalist, scored that first quick goal and added another in the second period. Chris Kernan also had two goals as the Crimson got their seven on just 23 shots. Their goalie, Jack Wieneke, a Frank Brimsek Award finalist, made 21 saves in the shutout. 

