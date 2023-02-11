Elk River/Zimmerman outgunned Centennial 7-5 on Thursday evening in the Senior Night game at Centennial. Centennial (13-8-1) led 3-1 on goals by Heyden Frank, Peyton Blair and Drake Ramirez in the first period, but the Elks (10-13) took charge after that despite being outshot 44-26.  Kole Mears had three goals for the Elks and four players had one each. Blair and Heath Nelson scored the other Cougar goals. Elk goalie Sam Stockman stopped 39 of 44 shots. Centennial used two goalies with Gavin Schahn nicked for four goals and Easton Cody for two.

