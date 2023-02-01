Centennial journeyed to Duluth East on Tuesday evening and lost to the Greyhounds 7-4, giving up five goals in the third period. The score was 2-2 after two periods. Cole Christian pumped in three goals for the Greyhounds (13-6-1) and they got one each from Makoto Sudoh, Wyatt Peterson, Grant Winkler and Caden Cole while outshooting the Cougars 41-32. Scoring for the Cougars (10-7-1) were Brock Carls (power play), Nick Carls, Austin Petersen and Harper Searles.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.