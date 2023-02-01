Centennial journeyed to Duluth East on Tuesday evening and lost to the Greyhounds 7-4, giving up five goals in the third period. The score was 2-2 after two periods. Cole Christian pumped in three goals for the Greyhounds (13-6-1) and they got one each from Makoto Sudoh, Wyatt Peterson, Grant Winkler and Caden Cole while outshooting the Cougars 41-32. Scoring for the Cougars (10-7-1) were Brock Carls (power play), Nick Carls, Austin Petersen and Harper Searles.
Latest News
- Boys hockey: Welch sparks Bears in 6-3 win at Champlin Park
- Boys basketball: Mahtomedi tops Tartan for 11th straight
- Girls hockey: Cougars tip Elks 1-0 with O'Hara's 30th goal
- Boys hockey: Duluth East rules 3rd period to beat Cougars 7-4
- Girls hockey: Roseville/Mahtomedi blanks Rangers 2-0, will finish 2nd
- Boys hockey: Hill-Murray foils Zephyrs 2-1 in overtime
- Girls basketball: Elk River downs Cougars 48-41
- Boys basketball: Elks nip Cougars 69-67
Most Popular
Articles
- White Bear Township hosts four-day hockeyfest this weekend
- Township, businesses brace for Hockey Day Minnesota crowd
- White Bear Lake man charged, police officer in recovery following apartment shooting
- Hockey Day MN: H-M beats Bears in OT, Hermantown tops Mahtomedi, Stillwater girls beat Bears
- Remembering 1st hockey tourney
- Hockey Day MN will be a high point in family’s hockey odyssey
- White Bear Lake Police officer in recovery after being shot during arrest
- Ice Diving Festival makes a splash at White Bear Lake
- Mahtomedi Mayor goes out with a bang of the gavel
- New semester will start soon at WBLAHS North Campus addition
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Upcoming Events
-
Feb 1
-
Feb 2
-
Feb 3
Online Poll
What New Year's resolutions are you making for 2023?
Approximately 80 percent of people fail to stick to their New Year's resolutions. Instead of grand over-reaching goals, sometimes smaller more manageable resolutions can help make you feel better and build confidence to make real life changes over time.
You voted:
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.