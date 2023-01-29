An overtime goal by Brock Carls settled the issue as Centennial tripped No. 4 ranked Maple Grove 7-6 on Saturday in Maple Grove. Carls, senior forward, got his 10th goal of the season 3:47 into the extra session. Drake Ramirez knocked in three goals, two of them on power plays, for the Cougars (10-6-1), who were outshot 55-35. Also scoring were Austin Petersen, Harper Searles and Avery Clarner. Goalie Easton Cody faced 55 shots and stopped 49. Maple Grove (15-4-1) had six players score, including Lucas Margenau, who also made three assists. The top five teams among 13 in the Northwest Suburban Conference are Rogers 9-0-1, Maple Grove 10-2-1, Andover 9.2, Champlin Park 9-3 and Centennial 8-4.
Latest News
- Hockey Day MN: H-M beats Bears in OT, Hermantown tops Mahtomedi, Stillwater girls beat Bears
- Boys hockey: Cougars upset Maple Grove 7-6 in overtimee
- Girls hockey: Cougars thump NWC 6-0
- Boys basketball: Holy Family thumps Bears 88-69
- Gymnastics: Mahtomedi tops Eagan & Chaska/Chanhassebn
- Girls basketball: Bears hit 12 three's, beat Rangers 60-54
- Boys basketball: Bears top Rangers 81-51 for 7th in row
- Alpine: Cougar girls finish 3rd, boys 4th in NWSC; 3 make all-conference
Most Popular
Articles
- White Bear Township hosts four-day hockeyfest this weekend
- Township, businesses brace for Hockey Day Minnesota crowd
- Hockey Day MN will be a high point in family’s hockey odyssey
- White Bear Lake man charged, police officer in recovery following apartment shooting
- Music to catch at Hockey Day Minnesota
- New semester will start soon at WBLAHS North Campus addition
- White Bear Lake Police officer in recovery after being shot during arrest
- Ice Diving Festival makes a splash at White Bear Lake
- Remembering 1st hockey tourney
- Swimming: Bears top Cretin-DH for first win of season
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Upcoming Events
-
Feb 1
-
Feb 2
-
Feb 3
Online Poll
What New Year's resolutions are you making for 2023?
Approximately 80 percent of people fail to stick to their New Year's resolutions. Instead of grand over-reaching goals, sometimes smaller more manageable resolutions can help make you feel better and build confidence to make real life changes over time.
You voted:
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.