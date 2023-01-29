An overtime goal by Brock Carls settled the issue as Centennial tripped No. 4 ranked Maple Grove 7-6 on Saturday in Maple Grove. Carls, senior forward, got his 10th goal of the season 3:47 into the extra session. Drake Ramirez knocked in three goals, two of them on power plays, for the Cougars (10-6-1), who were outshot 55-35. Also scoring were Austin Petersen, Harper Searles and Avery Clarner. Goalie Easton Cody faced 55 shots and stopped 49. Maple Grove (15-4-1) had six players score, including Lucas Margenau, who also made three assists. The top five teams among 13 in the Northwest Suburban Conference are Rogers 9-0-1, Maple Grove 10-2-1, Andover 9.2, Champlin Park 9-3 and Centennial 8-4.

