Centennial swept aside Totino-Grace 5-1 on Saturday in the first round of Section 5AA at Fogarty Arena in Blaine. The No. 4 seeded Cougars (15-10-1) now face top-seeded Rogers (17-6-3) on Tuesday, 4:30 p.m., followed by No. 3 Champlin Park (17-9) vs. No. 2 Maple Grove (20-5-2) at 7:30 p.m. in the other semifinal. Scoring for the Cougars were Austin Petersen, Drake Ramirez (power play), Anders Wessman, Heath Nelson, and Wessman again as they rolled up a 48-22 edge in shots. Easton Cody made 21 saves, with Thomas Quast getting one past him for the Eagles.

