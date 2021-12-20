Scoring three goals in the first nine minutes, the Centennial Cougars cruised to a 7-1 win over Mounds View at home on Saturday afternoon. The early 3-0 lead for the Cougars (4-1) came on goals by Harper Searles, Peyton Blair and Searles again. After Mounds View (3-4-1) got a power play goal by Johnny Conlin, Centennial’s Owen Van Tassel answered with a power play goal in the last second of the first period. Van Tassel then got the lone goal of the second period. In the third, Casey Koenen made it 6-1, and Van Tassel completed the hat trick with 24 seconds left. Jack Fuller in goal stopped 22 of 23 shots.
