Jake Hoylo’s rebound goal in overtime settled the issue as Centennial defeated White Bear Lake 4-3 on Thursday evening at TCO Sports Garden.
Hoylo’s goal came just 1:07 into the extra session after Owen Van Tassel created a turnover.
“Great play by Owen Van Tassel creating the turnover and getting the puck to the net,” coach Ritch Menne said.
“But, an even better play by our guys, driving the net, and Jake Hoylo being in a terrific spot to score the game winner on a rebound. We had been talking the whole game about winning battles in front of both nets.”
That was Hoylo’s second goal, with Van Tassel (power play) and Brody Pass also scoring for the Cougars (17-5-1).
Scoring for the Bears (14-9) were Tyler Bishop, Charlie Olsen, and Nicky O’Brien, who knotted the score 3-3 at 11:53 of the third period. Nolan Roed and Tyler Kotzmacher made two assists each.
The Bears had 28 shots on goal, Centennial 27.
