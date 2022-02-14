The Centennial Cougars battled to a 4-4 tie with the Roseau Rams, who are ranked No. 7 in Class 2A, on Friday evening in Roseau, then thumped Brainerd 10-0 on the way back home Saturday.
At Roseau, the Cougars (16-4-3) scored three straight goals in the second period, by Peyton Blair (short-handed), AJ Carls, and Carls again (short-handed) for a 3-2 lead. It was 3-3 after two periods.
Blair gave the Cougars a 4-3 lead at 3:13 of the third, but Max Strand scored on a power play at 14:35 to pull Roseau (19-3-1) even.
Noah Urness scored twice for Roseau and Tanner George had a short-handed goal. Centennial outshot Roseau 5-2 in the overtime. The Rams had a 40-32 edge overall.
At Brainerd, Blair, Carls and Drake Ramirez notched two goals apiece, and Brody Pass, Sam Menne, Keegan Johnson and Cade Anderson one each. Jacob Hoylo made three assists. Jack Fuller made 14 saves.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.