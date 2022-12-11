Centennial came within eight seconds of beating Class 1A’s top-ranked Hermantown and wound up tying the Hawks 3-3 at home Saturday. The Cougars (3-2-1) were outshot 45-20 but got 42 saves from junior goalie Gavin Schahn, including nine in overtime.
“It was a great game vs. Hermantown, with way too many penalties by our guys,” coach Ritch Menne said. “The whole team played extremely hard. Gavin Schahn made some terrific saves. He is our rock, and bails us out on a regular basis.” '
With two goals by Peyton Blair and one by Palmer Lemay, the Cougars led 3-1 after two periods. George Peterson scored for Hermantown (2-0) on a power play at 7:57 of the third period. The Hawks pulled even at 16:52 on a shot by Joshua Kauppinenen. Menne described that play as a bad bounce that put the puck in good position for them.
The Hawks outshot the Cougars 9-3 in the overtime.
“Our guys did a terrific job of matching Hermantown's speed and skill,” Menne said. “It proved that we can play with anyone in the state.”
Hermantown captured its third state Class A title last season and has qualified for state 18 times. They were aded to Centennial’s schedule this year and plans are to meet again next year up there, Menne said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.