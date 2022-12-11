Centennial came within eight seconds of beating Class 1A’s top-ranked Hermantown and wound up tying the Hawks 3-3 at home Saturday. The Cougars (3-2-1) were outshot 45-20 but got 42 saves from junior goalie Gavin Schahn, including nine in overtime.

“It was a great game vs. Hermantown, with way too many penalties by our guys,” coach Ritch Menne said. “The whole team played extremely hard. Gavin Schahn made some terrific saves. He is our rock, and bails us out on a regular basis.” '

