The Centennial Cougars cruised to an 8-0 win over Osseo on Thursday evening in Osseo. Peyton Blair notched two goals and two assists for the Cougars (11-7-1). Scoring a goal each were Tanner Graczyk, Hayden Frank, Casey Coenen, Brock Carls, Harper Searles, and Drake Ramirez. Goalie Gavin Schahn stopped 10 shots by the Orioles (10-11).
Latest News
- Girls basketball: Ponies scuttle Bears 56-41
- Boys hockey: Cadets hand Zephyrs 4th straight loss 3-1
- Girls hockey: Cougars down Bears 4-0
- Boys hockey: Cougars thump Osseo 8-0
- Boys basketball: Champlin Park tips Cougars
- Girls basketball: Cougars top Champlin 63-44
- Girls basketball: Mahtomedi clips Tartan, Hill-Murray
- Frozen fundraising: Winter plungers get cold for the cause
Most Popular
Articles
- White Bear Township hosts four-day hockeyfest this weekend
- Hockey Day MN: H-M beats Bears in OT, Hermantown tops Mahtomedi, Stillwater girls beat Bears
- Marshall reflects on life in Mahtomedi
- White Bear Lake man charged, police officer in recovery following apartment shooting
- Neighborhood speaks out on proposed development
- It’s a Wonderful Life’ celebrates 30 years
- Remembering 1st hockey tourney
- Business in Shoreview turns over a new leaf in farming
- Water Gremlin served with 95 lawsuits
- Ice conditions force changes for BEAR’ly Open
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Upcoming Events
-
Feb 3
-
Feb 9
Online Poll
What New Year's resolutions are you making for 2023?
Approximately 80 percent of people fail to stick to their New Year's resolutions. Instead of grand over-reaching goals, sometimes smaller more manageable resolutions can help make you feel better and build confidence to make real life changes over time.
You voted:
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.