The Centennial Cougars advanced to the Section 5AA championship game by defeating Blaine 6-2 in the semifinals at home Saturday.
The No. 2 seeded Cougars (15-4) will face top-seeded, No. 2 ranked Maple Grove (19-1) in the finals there Thursday evening.
The Cougars, notorious for third-period bursts this season, had another one with four goals in the last 17 minutes after the score was 2-2 after two. Matt Everson, AJ Carls, Owen Van Tassel, and Cade Anderson had the third-period goals as the Cougars outshot the Bengals 16-6.
Brody Pass and Peyton Blair had the earlier goals for Centennial while Finn Loftus and Matt McIntyre scored for the Bengals (10-10). Leo Troje made 19 saves for the Cougars.
