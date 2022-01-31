Centennial found the net on 13 of 36 shots on goal and defeated Armstrong/Cooper 13-0 on Saturday. Notching two goals each for the Cougars (14-3-1) were Brock Carls, Owen Van Tassel, and Cade Anderson. Adding one each were Peyton Blair, Casey Coenen, Harper Searles, Palmer LeMay, AJ Carls, Drake Ramirez and Jacob Hoylo. Jack Fuller stopped all 20 shots by the Wings (5-12-1).

