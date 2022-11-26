The Centennial Cougars tallied three special teams goals on the way to a 5-2 opening win over Stillwater there on Friday evening. Peyton Blair delivered a pair of short-handed goals and Drake Ramirez scored on a power play. Harper Searles and Palmer Lemay had the other goals. Goalie Gavin Schahn stopped 20 of 22 shots. Blair and Searles each made three assists. For Stillwater, Ty Tuccito and Blake Vanek had the goals.

