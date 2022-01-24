The No. 1 ranked Andover Huskies turned back Centennial 7-4 on Saturday on the Huskies rink, dominating the last two periods. Andover is 9-0 in the Northwest Suburban and 15-2-1 overall. Centennial is 11-3-1 and 6-2-1. Centennial was 3-for-5 on power plays, with AJ Carls getting two of those and Owen Van Tassel the other. Cade Anderson also scored. Andover got two goals each from Brooks Cogswell, Cayden Casey and Logan Gravink.
Latest News
- Boys hockey: Cougars lose to No. 1 Andover 7-4
- Swimming: Bear swimmers earn 2nd place at Tartan Invitational
- Girls hockey: Cougars clip Chisago Lakes 4-2
- Boys basketball: Bears clip Mounds View
- Boys basketball: Zephyrs top Holy Angels, 4th win in row
- Wrestling: Bears beat Mahtomedi, lost to Centennial, Irondale
- Girls basketball: Mahtomedi tops H-M for 6th in row
- Girls basketball: Bears clip Mustangs, won have 5 straight
Most Popular
Articles
- Landings of Lexington residents want their voices heard
- Roadmap points all directions for soon-to-be ex-White Bear Lake city planner
- Rooney farm: from green plants to green homes
- Change in leadership on the horizon at Northeast Youth and Family Services
- Long-term Shoreview City Council member dies
- Birkeland set for Olympic Games
- Shoreview Snow Queen candidate aspires to the carnival crown
- Centennial hopes to grow its own teachers through new course
- Housekeeping chores completed at White Bear Lake City Council’s first meeting
- White Bear Lake Police Reports
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Upcoming Events
-
Jan 24
-
Jan 25
-
Jan 26
-
Jan 26
-
Jan 26
-
Jan 27
Online Poll
What New Year's resolutions are you making for 2022?
Approximately 80 percent of people fail to stick to their New Year's resolutions. Instead of grand over-reaching goals, sometimes smaller more manageable resolutions can help make you feel better and build confidence to make real life changes over time.
You voted:
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.