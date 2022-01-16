Centennial scored in double digits for the third straight game, pummeling Coon Rapids 10-2 there Saturday. Owen Van Tassel scored twice in the first 3 1/2 minutes for the Cougars (11-2). Harper Searles drilled three straight goals in the second period. Each had one power play goal. Also finding the net were Matt Everson, Brody Pass, Austin Petersen, Brock Carls and Drake Ramirez. Peyton Blair made three assists, and Searles, Everson, AJ Carls and Keagan Johnson two each. The Cougars won their previous two games over Anoka 11-0 and Spring Lake Park 17-2. Ben Wish and Nathan Clark had the goals for Coon Rapids (6-8). 

