The Centennial Cougars stayed unbeaten and handed Champlin Park its first loss 7-0 on Thursday evening. The Cougars (3-0) outshot the Rebels (3-1) by 35-14. Goals were delivered by AJ Carls, Devin Schmeck, Brody Pass, Brendan Hemr, Drake Ramieriz, Schmeck again, and Sam Menne. Peyton Blair and Harper Searles made two assists each. Centennial’s three wins have all been by 7-0.

