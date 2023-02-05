Centennial scored two short-handed goals in the first five minutes and went on to defeat Anoka 11-1 on Saturday afternoon. Harper Searles and Drake Ramirez had the short-handed goals at 4:03 and 4:25 and Searles added a power play goal at 11:36 for a 3-1 lead. The Cougars rattled the nets for seven goals in the second period. Searles finished with four goals and Peyton Blair, Sam Menne, Nick Carls, Austin Petersen, Palmer Lemay, Anders Wessman, and Ramirez on each. The Cougars are 12-7-1 and Anoka is 3-18.

