Centennial scored four goals in the third period and defeated Totino-Grace 6-4 in the first round of Section 5AA on Thursday evening. The No. 3 seeded Cougars (18-5-3) face No. 2 Maple Grove (19-6-1) in the semifinals Saturday at Fogarty Arena in Blaine. The other semifinal pits No. 1 Rogers against No. 4 Champlin Park. The score was 2-2 before the Cougars got three straight goals, by Matt Everson (power play), Harper Searles and Peyton Blair, in the third period. The final goal came from Owen Van Tassel. Searles and Keagan Johnson had the first two goals. Searles and Blair made two assists each. Centennial outshot the Eagles 49-15. Sam DeYoung, Howie Moore and Clayton Derr scored for the Eagles (9-16-1).
