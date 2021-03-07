Centennial came up with another big third period and defeated Blaine 5-3 on Saturday evening.
The Cougars trailed 3-1 before pumping in the last four goals of the game — by Drake Ramirez (power play), Owen Van Tassel, Isaak Ankrum and Van Tassel again.
That marked the fifth time in the last eight games that Centennial (11-3-1) has scored four or more goals in the final period, all wins.
Connor Thompson had the first goal for the Cougars, who outshot Blaine 52-31. Goalie Leo Troje made 28 saves.
Matt McIntyre had two goals and Finn Loftus one for Blaine (9-7).
