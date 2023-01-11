Peyton Blair pumped in four goals as Centennial fended off Champlin Park 6-3 on Tuesday evening at home. The Cougars (7-3-1) led 4-0 after two periods on two power play goals by Blair and even-strength goals by Austin Petersen and Harper Searles. Champlin Park (9-3) quickly pulled within 4-3 on three power play goals in the first 10 minutes of the third period, by Drew Belleson, Evan Williams and Trevor Aberwald. However, Blair found the net again at 12:58 and added an empty-netter at 14:25, giving him 18 for the season. The Rebels were 3-for-4 and the Cougars 2-for-3 with a main advantage. Searles assisted on four goals and Sam Menne on two. Cougar goalie Gavin Schahn stopped 33 of 36 shots, CP’s Coen New 19 of 24.

