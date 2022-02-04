The Centennial Cougars improved to 15-3 with a victory over Totino-Grace, 5-3, on Thursday evening, outshooting the Eagles 50-32.
The Cougars had goals by Palmer LeMay, AJ Carls, Owen Van Tassel, Peyton Blair and Van Tassel again (power play). Matt Everson made three assists and Brock Carls two. Carson Border.
Clayton Derr and Landon Adams scored for the Eagles (6-14-1).
