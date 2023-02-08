Peyton Blair found the net three times as Centennial defeated Mounds View 4-0 on Tuesday evening at TCO Sports Garden in Vandals Heights. Casey Coenen notched the first goal. Blair had the next three — even strength, short-handed, and on a power play — giving him 30 for the season. Harper Searles made three saves and Sam Menne two. The Cougars outshot the Mustangs 42-17 with Easton Cody in goal for the shutout.
