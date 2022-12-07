Seven players found the net for Centennial as the Cougars (3-2) defeated Blaine 9-0 on Tuesday evening at home. Peyton Blair and Brock Carls each scored twice, and Caleb Krinkle, Heath Nelson, Harper Searles, Palmer Lemay and Alex Clampit once each. Nelson made three assist. Easton Cody made 13 saves in the shutout.

