Seven players had a goal each as the Centennial Cougars (8-4-1) defeated Blaine 7-1 Saturday, outshooting the Bengals 67-13 at Fogarty Arena. Scoring, in order, were Anders Wessman, Drake Ramirez (power play), Tanner Graczyk (short-handed), Kellen Krumwiede, Peyton Blair (short-handed), Casey Coenen, and Palmer Lemay. Nathan Luong had the goal for Blaine (1-13).
