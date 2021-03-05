The Centennial Cougars racked up three special-teams goals in the first period and went on to defeat Totino-Grace 5-1 at home Thursday evening. Henry Bartle and Payton Blair scored on power plays and Bartle scored short-handed in that opening period. Isaak Ankrum and Drake Rameriz made it 5-0 in the second period. Ankrum assisted on two goals for three-point game. Leo Troje in goal made 21 stops, giving up Connor Smith’s power play goal in the third period. The Cougars (10-3-1) and Eagles (6-5-1) skated to a 2-2 in their first meeting. 

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.