The Centennial Cougars are 2-0 after drubbing Eastview 7-0 at home on Saturday. Devin Schmeck tallied two goals and Brody Pass, Sam Menne, AJ Carls, Drake Ramirez, and Brendan Hemr one each. Carls, Peyton Blair, and Harper Searles made two assists each. Goalie Jack Fuller faced just nine shots in the shutout.
Latest News
- Gymnastics: Bears win dual and invitational to begin season
- Boys hockey: Centennial clips Eastview 7-0
- Basketball: Bear boys, Cougar girls are winners in double header
- Boys hockey: No. 1 Edina downs Bears 8-0
- Girls hockey: Bears lose to Mounds View 2-0
- Boys basketball: Zephyrs lose to Mustangs 66-65, huge rally falls short
- Girls basketball: Mahtomedi nips Woodbury 53-52
- Boys hockey: Dardis, Zephyrs blank DGF 5-0
Most Popular
Articles
- Attempt to pause Purple Line fails
- When it comes to chainsaw carving, wood matters
- Centennial High school takes on challenge of ‘It’s a Wonderful Life’
- Lino Lakes COVID-19 testing facility offers saliva PCR and rapid tests
- School board conducts interviews, fills board seat
- Local pups train to be therapy dogs at Animal Angels
- Letters to the Editor
- Lino Lakes Council approves new logo, name for rec center
- Adelaide Landing holiday display back for 2nd year
- Viking connection: Axe thrower set for nationals, backed by meadery
Images
Videos
Upcoming Events
-
Dec 7
-
Dec 8
-
Dec 9
-
Dec 9
-
Dec 9
-
Dec 9
Online Poll
How will you celebrate Thanksgiving this year?
Like other aspects of our lives, continuing COVID-19 precautions might alter how we participate in the 2021 holiday season, including Thanksgiving.
You voted:
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.