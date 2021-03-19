AJ

AJ Carls, shown here in a previous game, scored three goals, all in the second period.

 Bruce Strand

Henry Bartle and AJ Carls each had the hat trick as the Centennial Cougars thumped Spring Lake Park 9-1 in the first round of Section 5AA on Thursday evening. The Cougars (14-4-1)now face Blaine (10-9) in the semifinals Saturday. Bartle scored twice the first period and again in the third, and Carls had all three Cougar goals in the second period. Isaak Ankrum, Brody Pass and Owen Van Tassel also scored. Van Tassel and Pass each made three assists. Leo Troje stopped 14 shots by the Panthers (6-13).

