The No. 4 ranked Andover Huskies beat Centennial for the second time, 4-1, on Saturday in Andover.
The Huskies (18-3-1) outshot the Cougars 47-33 and took a 3-0 lead on goals by Logan Gravink, Kyle Law and Cayden Casey.
After Matt Everson got Centennial (15-4-1) on the board at 15:38 of the third period, Casey made it 4-1 with an empty-netter.
The top four teams among 13 in the Northwest Suburban Conference standings are Andover 12-1, Rogers 10-0-1, Centennial 9-3-1 and Maple Grove 9-3-1.
