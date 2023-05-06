Centennial holds fifth place among 13 teams in the Northwest Suburban Conference after four of seven meets. Maple Grove has won all four meets, including one tie with Totino-Grace. The Cougars have placed eighth, third, fourth and fifth. Among 78 golfers, Payton Blair placed fourth at Golden Valley with 74, and Hayden Frank tied for third at Rush Creek with 78. Blair is averaging 80.0 in two conference meets, Hunter Ubel 80.3 in three, Frank 80.5 in four, Searles 81.0 in two, Tanner Youngbauer 82.3 in three, and Cooper Daikawa 84.0 in four.

