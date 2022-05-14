Centennial holds third place among 13 teams in the Northwest Suburban Conference after four of seven scheduled meets. Maple Grove has 50 points, Spring Lake Park 49.5, Centennial 35.5 and Blaine 35 for the top four spots.
On Wednesday, the Cougars placed third among 10 teams in a NWSC meet at Keller. Maple Grove won with 280, followed by Spring Lake Park 286, Centennial 296, Blaine 300 and Elk River 307. Brody Pass, Centennial senior, shot 68, third-best in the meet behind Maple Grove’s Ryan Stendahl (66) and Spring Lake Park’s Jake Birdwell (67). Caden Lick, Peyton Blair and Hayden Frank all shot 76’s for Centennial.
On Tuesday, the Cougars placed fifth of six teams in an invitational at Oak Ridge, won by Edina with 575. The Cougars shot 617 with Pass at 145, Lick 152, Keegan Johnson 159 and Frank 163.
