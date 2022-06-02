Centennial golfers Brody Pass and Caden Lick have each qualified for the state tournament after leading the Cougars to a third-place team finish in Section 5AAA.
Pass shot 75-74-149 to place third individually, and Lick shot 75-77-152 to place seventh, at Bunker Hills in Coon Rapids on Tuesday and Wednesday.
Both seniors, they will compete in the Class 3A state tournament June 14-15, also at Bunker Hills.
Spring Lake Park was team champion with 597 strokes, followed by Maple Grove 603, Centennial 615, Rogers 647 and Blaine 650 for the top five slots among 12 teams. The other seven did not make the cut after the opening round.
The top two individuals were Jake Birdwell of Spring Lake Park with 137 and Ryan Stendahl of Maple Grove with 141.
Centennial also had junior Peyton Blair shooting 76-82-158, sophomore Harper Searles 83-77-160, junior Hayden Frank 79-82-161, and junior Hunter Ubel
84-85-169.
