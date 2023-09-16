Centennial placed 13th of 18 teams in Lakeville North’s Apple Jack Invitational on Friday. Edina, Lakeville South and Andover placed 1-2-3. For the Cougars, Alex Persing placed 36th (17:40), Jacob Podratz 74th (18:32), Cody Nelson 77th (18:33), Mikey Aska 83rd (18:41) and Talen Greeson 92nd (19:02) among 141 runners. First place individually was Osseo’s Cade Sank in 15:49.

