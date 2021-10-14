The Centennial boys cross country team captured the Northwest Suburban Conference championship in a close meet Wednesday at Elk River Golf Club.
Led by Jonathan Pattie in fourth place and Charle Bolkcom in 10th, Centennial scored 74 points, edging second-place Andover (80) with Maple Grove third (91) among 14 teams.
This was Centennial’s first conference crown since 2013, and it was the first meet they’ve won this season.
Pattie, a senior, hit the chute in 16:49, trailing only Armstrong’s Noah Bremer (15:51) and Andover’s Gabriel Birkmeier and Cameron Heppner.
Bolkcom, a junior, took 10th in 17:28. The top five also included junior Eli Berg in 15th (17:48), senior PJ Marshall in 22nd (18:02) and senior Aiden Sherer 23rd (18:02).
Team scoring — (1) Centennial 74 (2) Andover 80 (3) Maple Grove 91 (4) Anoka 113 (5) Champlin Park 117 (6) Blaine 158 (7) Robbinsdale Armstrong 169 (8) Osseo 117 (9) Totino-Grace 270 (10) Spring Lake Park 281 (11) Coon Rapids 285 (12) Elk River 317 (13) Rogers 338 (14) Park Center 463
