Defending state champion Totino-Grace handed Centennial a 83-52 loss on Tuesday evening in Fridley. Twelve players scored for the No. 2 ranked Eagles (17-7), led by Patrick Bath with 12, and Isaiah Johnson and London James with 10 each. Ty Burgoon, Jack D’Agostino and Tyler Mabry scored 11 points eachfor the Cougars (5-20), who have one conference game left, at Robbinsdale Armstrong on Friday.
