The Rogers Royals edged Centennial 53-52 on Tuesday evening in Rogers. Katelyn Maciej netted 18 points and Clara Glad 15 for the Royals (3-2). For Centennial (2-4), Autumn McCall sank 14 points, Macey Littlefield 13 and Marisa Frost 11.

